Megyn Kelly Criticizes Michael Savage For Response To Rush Limbaugh’s Health Update

Megyn Kelly criticized radio personality Michael Savage for his response to Rush Limbaugh’s latest health update.

Limbaugh, who announced months ago that he was battling lung cancer, said Monday that his condition was terminal. (RELATED: ‘It Is Kicking My Ass’: Rush Limbaugh Gives Cancer Treatment Update)

The legendary broadcaster fought through tears as he told his audience the news, saying, “I hate the way I feel every day. It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over.”

“I hate the way I feel every day. It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over.” Rush Limbaugh gives an emotional update on his fight with cancer that he says is “terminal.” pic.twitter.com/ldmYzU66XI — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 19, 2020

“After receiving the diagnosis, I never thought I would see October 1st. The doctor said if you don’t do anything, we’re looking at a couple of months,” Limbaugh continued. “There is no way back in January and February that I had anything but hope that I would still be alive on this day, October 19th, and that I would be fully productive working.”

Savage criticized Limbaugh’s decision to share his condition openly with his listeners, calling his update the “worst 15 minutes in radio history.”

Limbaugh’s crying about his cancer on air! Worst 15 minutes in radio history! Spilled a large coffee all over counter and floor. I PROMISE MY AUDIENCE THIS- I WILL NOT DRAG YOU DOWN WITH ME! Best wishes RUSH, but stop and leave the stage with dignity. — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) October 19, 2020

Savage then suggested that Limbaugh should have gone out quietly like Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who never returned to the field after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 1939. Gehrig made one statement acknowledging his condition, saying, “Fans, for the past two weeks you have been reading about a bad break I got. Yet today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

compare this to Lou Gehrig in Yankee Stadium — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) October 19, 2020

Kelly made it clear that she was not impressed with Savage’s assessment, tweeting, “I think I speak for, oh, pretty much everyone when I say STFU you absolute douchebag.”

I think I speak for, oh, pretty much everyone when I say STFU you absolute douchebag. https://t.co/bcQJvlfskr — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2020

Just after Limbaugh’s initial diagnosis, First Lady Melania Trump assisted President Donald Trump in presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during 2020’s State of the Union Address.

Limbaugh tried to end his update on a positive note, saying, “I wake up every day, thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying to God that I’m gonna wake up. It’s a blessing when you wake up. It’s a stop-everything-and-thank-God moment. It’s a blessing to maintain as much normalcy as you can,” he said.