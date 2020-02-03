Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, he announced on “The Rush Limbaugh Show” Monday.

The 69-year-old added that treatment may force him to miss some days on the show, Joe Concha, a reporter for The Hill, tweeted. Limbaugh said he hopes to be back on the show Thursday.

“There are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here. Because I will be undergoing treatment,” Limbaugh said. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh: Fox News Should Change Name To ‘Fox Never Trumper Network’)

Rush Limbaugh just announced on his radio program he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Says there will be days he won’t be able to be there due to treatment… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

The conservative radio host recently signed a new long-term deal, President Donald Trump announced during a rally Friday. He has had his radio show for 31 years, The Hill reported.

The audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has advanced lung cancer

pic.twitter.com/sq5PGhzCQO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2020

“Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you,” Limbaugh concluded.