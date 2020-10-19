‘Everything He Says Is Pissing Me Off’: Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s ‘In A Depression’ Because Of Trump

Whoopi Goldberg said Monday that she was “in a depression” because of President Donald Trump.

Goldberg responded to a clip from one of the president’s weekend rallies when he claimed that the United States would be in a depression if not for his leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Why Would She Tell Them Anything?’: Whoopi Goldberg Runs Defense For Kamala Harris’ Debate Night Dodges)

WATCH:

“If you vote for Biden, he will surrender your jobs to China,” Trump said. “He will surrender your future to the virus. He’s going to lock down. He’s going to want us to lock down. He’ll listen to the scientists. If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead of — we’re like a rocket ship.”

“What is he talking about?” Goldberg asked as the clip finished. “I’m in a depression now because of him. Every time I see him, he depresses me. Everything he says is pissing me off and depressing me. I don’t know what rocket he’s on, but I’m getting off the rocket he’s on. That’s ridiculous, but we’re about two weeks away from this election.”

Goldberg turned to cohost Sunny Hostin, asking whether she thought Trump had hit on a winning strategy.

“I’m just shocked to hear him say that,” Hostin replied, going on to claim that Trump bore responsibility for over 200,000 Americans who had died as a result of the virus.

“He’s just so reckless and cavalier about it. I’m actually disgusted this morning to hear that. I’m disgusted,” Hostin concluded.