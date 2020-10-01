‘Yeah, I Said His Name’: Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘Trump’ On Air For The First Time In Over Three Years

Whoopi Goldberg mentioned President Donald Trump by name for the first time in over three years during Thursday’s “The View.”

Goldberg hasn’t uttered the name “Trump” on air for at least the last three seasons — despite talking about him nearly every day. Instead, she has referred to him simply as “the new guy,” “the guy in charge” or “the guy in the White House.”

But that changed Thursday, and it was unclear whether her slip of the tongue was accidental or intentional.

WATCH:

Goldberg began by talking about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying that it had been difficult to watch him on the debate stage because she felt like he really had to work to restrain himself. (RELATED: ‘I Swear To God, If You Don’t Stop’: Whoopi Scolds Meghan McCain And Joy Behar During Heated Exchange)

“The saddest thing about all of this is that, you know, you suddenly — you hear a man who’s really trying — a scrappy guy, a guy who knows how to, you know, get in there and mess it up. He’s trying to, like, maintain himself in the eye of this insane hurricane where I thought no one was supposed to go,” Goldberg explained.

“I thought your kids were sacrosanct, remember that?” she continued. “When your children were off limits and you didn’t do that? So now what does this mean? Because not only did Trump continue to do it, and yeah, I said his name. His kids went after Biden’s kid also in other arenas, and it’s, like, so this is what you have to do in order to win?”

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Whoopi,” cohost Sara Haines added.

“That’s what’s getting me,” Goldberg concluded. “Well, it really doesn’t.”