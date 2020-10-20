‘My Brother’: Robert Downey Jr. And Others Rally To Defend Chris Pratt

Actor Robert Downey Jr. joined several colleagues from the Marvel Comics Universe in defending fellow cast member Chris Pratt after he was attacked on social media.

Pratt, who plays Peter Quill (Star Lord) in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, was voted “the worst Chris in Hollywood” after his name was noticeably absent from a political fundraiser that included several of his “Avengers” costars. (RELATED: ‘It Could Be Dangerous’: Dean Cain Weighs In On Attacks Against Chris Pratt’s Gadsden Flag Shirt)

‘Avengers’ Cast Assembles for Joe Biden Fundraiser https://t.co/nZs8XCCWgj — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2020

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

For those insisting there’s “no source” showing that Chris Pratt supports conversion therapy, you don’t get to go to a notoriously homophobic and abuse-harboring church like Hillsong and then pretend that you’re not complicit. That’s not how anything works ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Chrissy the scary anti-fascist (@C_Stroop) October 19, 2020

Jezebel even published an article “outing” Pratt as a Republican — despite acknowledging that he has never officially declared allegiance to either party.

Chris Pratt, just come out and say you’re a Republican, thanks! https://t.co/nHukv25qNY pic.twitter.com/Ggen5nHuaW — Jezebel (@Jezebel) October 19, 2020

Robert Downey Jr., who suits up as Iron Man in the Marvel Comics Universe, came to Pratt’s defense in an Instagram post Tuesday. He shared a photo of the two of them together on set with the caption, “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.”

Director James Gunn also tweeted in support of Pratt, saying that his personal views were not necessarily identical to those held by any church.

So do 98% of Christians, all Catholics, most Muslims & some Jews. I was a Catholic for years, hoping I could have a bigger impact working for gay rights from the inside. I eventually gave up. But it was a valid choice. & I applaud other non-bigots who do the same. https://t.co/9PRndmSaPS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Chris himself has openly stated the church he attends doesn’t reflect all of his personal views, and that he is a “man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want.” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Zoe Saldana — Gamora on “Guardians of the Galaxy” — added her own words of wisdom by way of Tupac Shakur: “No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.”

“Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!” she added.

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo also took a moment to defend Pratt, adding, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”