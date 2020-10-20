Save 60% On This Complete Teeth Whitening Kit!

Everyone cringes at pictures of themselves from time to time, but with that yellow smile you’ve been rocking, posing for photos is happening less and less. Instead of paying tons of money for over-the-top whitening systems, there’s a more budget option that will leave you with a sparkling smile without you ever stepping foot in a dentist’s office.

This state-of-the-art Teeth Whitening System Kit is incredibly easy to use at home and it yields some seriously great results. That’s because it uses a combination of smart LED light technology and remineralizing whitening gel to lift stubborn stains off your teeth — even deep-rooted ones caused by coffee, wine, tea, and more. It also comes with an on-the-go whitening gel pen, perfect for covering awkward or hard to reach areas in seconds without making a mess.

Unlike other at-home whitening kits out there, this system is incredibly gentle on your teeth, never stripping away enamel or causing painful sensitivity. Plus, it’s super easy to use. Simply fill the tray with the advanced whitening gel, plug it into your phone to get the LED lights going, and let the magic begin! The kit also includes a cheek-retractor to ensure all your teeth get in on the action.

After just using the system a couple of times, you’ll have a noticeably whiter smile. Since the tray is powered by your phone, it’s incredibly portable, letting you use it just about anywhere.

While this professional-level Teeth Whitening System normally runs for over $150 bucks, you can get it here for just over 60% off, making it just $59.99. Now that’s something to smile about!

