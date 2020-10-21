Fort Bragg Deletes Twitter Account After Commenting On Nude Model’s Pubic Hair

Fort Bragg deleted its Twitter account Wednesday, saying it had been hacked after the account responded to an OnlyFans models’ nude photos.

Right before deleting their account, Fort Bragg tweeted an apology and noted it was not any official administration sending out the tweets, according to ABC 11.

“As many of you may know, there were a string of explicit Tweets from our account this afternoon. This was not the work of our admins. Our account was hacked. We apologize to our followers. We have secured our account and looking into the matter.”

XXVIII Airborne Corps, which is stationed at Fort Bragg, corroborated the hacking claim in a tweet as well. (RELATED: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From New Yorker For Showing Penis During Zoom Call)

“Earlier this afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account. When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline. The matter is under investigation.”

Earlier this afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account. When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline. The matter is under investigation. — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) October 21, 2020

In screenshots posted to Twitter, the Fort Bragg account engaged in a back and forth over pubic hair with another Twitter user. Another screenshot shows lewd comments made about a nude picture.