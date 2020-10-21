Man Charged With Threatening To Kidnap Joe Biden, Kamala Harris And Kill Them

A Maryland man has been charged with threatening to kidnap former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris and kill them.

James Dale Reed, 42, also allegedly threatened to rape Harris and target supporters of the democrats, according an article published Wednesday by the Baltimore Sun.

NEW: A Maryland man has been charged for making threats to kill and kidnap Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. https://t.co/K2BtQ3uCii pic.twitter.com/WSvYChWM7R — ABC News (@ABC) October 21, 2020



Reed allegedly made the claims in a letter he left on the doorstep of a home in Frederick, Maryland.

“The defendant, James Dale Reed, knowingly and willfully threatened to kill and to kidnap and to inflict bodily harm upon Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, who are major candidates for the office of the President and Vice President of the United States,” the court documents claimed, according to the Baltimore Sun. (RELATED: 6 People Charged For Attempting To Kidnap Michigan Governor)

Reed was caught on security cameras leaving the note on the doorstep of the home. He was arrested last week, the outlet reported.

“We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs,” the letter reportedly said, according to the outlet. “We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about. The Boogeymen coming in the night.”

Reed reportedly admitted to writing the letter targeting Biden and Harris due to the current political situation, the charging documents claimed.