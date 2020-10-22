‘You Shouldn’t Be Bringing Up Wall Street’: Trump Says Biden Is The One Taking Big Bucks From Wall Street

President Donald Trump warned 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden not to bring up Wall Street funding Thursday night, saying, “You’re the one that takes the money from Wall Street.”

The presidential candidates sparred over Wall Street funding Thursday night at the second presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

“You’re the one that takes all the money from Wall Street,” Trump told Biden. “I don’t take it. You have raised a lot of money. Tremendous amounts of money. And every time you raise money deals are made, Joe.”

Trump said he could raise “so much more money” and “blow away every record” if he called up the heads of Wall Street. (RELATED: McConnell Mocks Media For Reporting On Barrett’s Faith As If They ‘Discovered Some Secret Scandal’)

“But I don’t want to do that because it puts me in a bad position,” Trump finished. “And then you bring up Wall Street? You shouldn’t be bringing up Wall Street, because you’re the one that takes the money from Wall Street, not me.”

Wall Street campaign donations to Biden are five times larger than those to Trump, CNN Business reported in late September. The industry has donated $51.1 million to Biden’s campaign as opposed to just $10.5 million to Trump’s campaign, the publication reported.

WATCH:

