Chelsea Truck Company To Release A Bulletproof Jeep Wrangler ‘Protest Edition’ Following ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

British automobile company Project Khan and its sister company Chelsea Truck Company are working together to release a 2020 Jeep Wrangler “protest edition” with the option to bulletproof parts of the car, according to the Driving website.

The Jeep Wrangler, called the “Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler CJ400 protest edition,” is described as “the perfect vehicle [in which] to take refuge from an angry mob, or hostile government forces” by Driving.

There have been ongoing, global protests over racial inequality since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody May 25. While the majority have remained peaceful, some have erupted into violent, destructive riots. (RELATED: ‘Wear Their Names’ Jewelry Line Made Of Glass From Charleston Riot Cancelled)

The CJ400 protest edition will reportedly be a righthand-drive vehicle decked out with sparkling and slotted 3D mesh grille on the front, black ceramic quad crosshair exhaust pipes and LED headlights. The headlights and rear window have the option of being customized with bulletproof glass.

The Jeep’s interior seats are fitted with quilted black leather, the glove box and door armrests are designed to match. The vehicle also contains aluminum foot pedals, sill plates on the doors and custom mud flaps. The CJ400 is slated to be priced at £49,999 or in U.S. currency, about $86,000.