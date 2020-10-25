Rapper Offset Detained After Incident With Trump Supporters

The rapper Offset from the group Migos was detained Saturday night after an incident involving Trump supporters.

Offset, who was with wife Cardi B, and her cousin Marcelo Almanzar, were questioned by authorities after someone reported an individual in a vehicle “waving a gun” at Trump supporters during a rally in Beverly Hills, Variety reported.

During the incident, Offset was posting an Instagram live video along with his wife. As can be seen on both of the videos, an officer who was on the scene approached the couple inside their car and stated, “We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” according to Variety.

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

When confronted by authorities, Offset replied that the police just had witnessed someone beating up his car and did nothing to act on or resolve the situation. (RELATED: A Navy Official Is Charged After Waving a Gun At A Group Of Men)

Authorities then asked Offset to get out of the vehicle since he would not comply. According to Variety, Offset retaliated by telling the police that unlocking his car and taking him out was completely illegal.

According to a Beverly Hills Police statement, they received a tip from a bystander about “a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him.”

Almanzar, Cardi B’s cousin, was arrested and charged for having a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded weapon. His bail was set at $35,000.

BHPD Statement on 10/24/2020 Arrest: pic.twitter.com/MQS7B6Rvav — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 25, 2020

Beverly Hills Police said Offset was never arrested after the incident.