Ted Cruz Says Hunter Biden’s Issues Won’t Swing ‘A Single Voter’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he does not think the attacks against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will change the minds of voters ahead of the election, but did heavily criticize the reported allegations.

In an interview released Monday with Axios where Cruz watched the final presidential debate between Biden and President Donald Trump, the senator said he does not think the criticism of Biden’s son will change the mind of “a single voter.” Cruz did say hours before the Axios interview that the allegations raise serious questions of corruption.

“One of Biden’s best points was when he said all these attacks back and forth about my family and (Trump’s) family, they don’t matter. What matters is your family. That may have been Biden’s best moment, actually,” Cruz said during the interview.

Cruz’s office told the Daily Caller that the senator was referring to the conversations about Hunter Biden during the debate, not about the issue broadly. His office added that it was an “hour long interview” and that “they were talking about the debate right before that.”

WATCH:

Ted Cruz to @jonathanvswan on Hunter Biden: “I don’t think it moves a single voter” H/t @AndrewSolender pic.twitter.com/xji1N98nsG — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 27, 2020

Trump hammered Biden about allegations that his son helped enrich him while he was the Vice President. Biden has continued to deny any wrongdoing. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Group Touted Joe Biden In Investment Pitch To Chinese Firm)

“He is the vice president of the United States, and his son, his brother and his other brother are getting rich, they’re like a vacuum cleaner,” Trump said during the debate, The Hill reported. “His son walked out with a billion and a half dollars from China,” Trump added.

In the interview, Cruz also said Republicans need to focus on a unifying message that lifts people up. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Urged Members To Pause Additional Spending In Senate GOP Phone Call)

“I think we should be unifying, we should be explaining, we should be lifting people up,” Cruz said. “I think it’s a turnout election. But my assessment of turnout is the Left is showing up no matter what. That those who hate Trump will crawl over broken glass to vote against him.”