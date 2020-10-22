Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Criticizes Biden For Saying He’ll Transition Away From Oil

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying he will transition away from oil during the second presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

“Biden wants to ‘transition’ away from the oil industry. He just killed paycheck earned by hardworking families in Texas. Joe just wants to transition away from Texas. Remember that on election day..,” Abbott tweeted shortly after the debate.

During the debate, Biden was talking about climate change and then stated he will “transition away from the oil industry,” to which Trump responded by saying, “Oh, that’s a big statement.”

Biden was then asked by the moderator why he would transition away from oil, to which Biden said, “because the oil industry pollutes significantly. It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time and to the oil industry, I’d stop giving them federal subsidies. He won’t give federal subsidies to solar and wind, why are we giving it to the oil industry?”

Joe Biden says he will “transition from the oil industry” pic.twitter.com/0TgtYhhLEZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Trump responded by saying: “We actually do give it to solar and wind and that’s maybe the biggest statement, in terms of business… basically what he’s saying is he will destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania, Oklahoma.” (RELATED: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Bringing Up Wall Street’: Trump Says Biden Is The One Taking Big Bucks From Wall Street)

Thursday nights debate was the final presidential debate between the two candidates.