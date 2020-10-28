White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a scathing statement in response to former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor’s Wednesday admission revelation that he is the infamous “Anonymous” Trump administration official.

“President Trump is focused on leading the great American comeback and keeping his promises to the American people,” McEnany wrote. “This low-level, disgruntled former staffer is a liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading.” (RELATED: Trump’s Former DHS Chief Of Staff Miles Taylor Endorses Biden)

McEnany further claimed that Taylor “was ineffective and incompetent during his time as DHS chief of staff which is why he was promptly fired after only serving in this role for a matter of weeks.”

“It is appalling a low-ranking official would be granted anonymity and it is clear the New York Times is doing the bidding of Never-Trumpers and Democrats,” she continued. “The American people elected President Trump to carry out his vision for the country, not an arrogant deep state operative trying to put their agenda ahead of the President’s America First Policies.”

In a statement, @PressSec calls former DHS Chief of Staff, who just revealed himself as “Anonymous,” a “low-level, disgruntled former staffer” who is a “liar and a coward.” pic.twitter.com/m0aopRyfSi — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 28, 2020

Several other senior White House officials, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, communications director Alyssa Farah, and spokesman Ben Williamson, also delivered harsh criticism of New York Times’ decision to afford Taylor anonymity.

You have got to be kidding me. Miles Taylor? That’s who the New York Times granted an anonymous editorial article? I’ve seen more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes. What a monumental embarrassment. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) October 28, 2020

Among the long list of colossal embarrassments, and there are many, the best is Miles Taylor writing an op-ed trashing the administration he took a paycheck from… and then lying to CNN, the network he now works for, when asked about it on air. What a little circus clown. — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 28, 2020

I rolled my eyes so hard I nearly tipped backwards. To paraphrase Andy Warhol: In the future, everyone will be a Senior Admin Officials for 15 minutes. https://t.co/2quOGWkaHg — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 28, 2020

Hogan Gidley, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary and a former White House deputy press secretary, claimed that Taylor’s announcement was “the least impressive, lamest political ‘reveal’ of all time.”

“I worked with DHS officials while I was in the White House, and even I had to research who Miles Taylor was,” he stated. “He’s just another standard-issue arrogant, Washington, DC swamp bro who loved President Trump until he figured out he could try to make money by attacking him.”

“The very fact that the Beltway media cared about and hyped up ‘Anonymous’ just emphasizes how derelict they are when they totally ignore the readily visible Biden pay-to-play scandal unfolding before their eyes.”

Taylor, now a CNN contributor and an advisor to multiple anti-Trump Republican groups, made his announcement in a Wednesday post on Medium, shortly after Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway tweeted that a reveal would be made later that afternoon.