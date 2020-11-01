‘Non-Scalable’ Fence To Be Built Around White House Amid Election Fears

The White House will reportedly have a “non-scalable” fence put up Monday, just a day before the general election which is anticipated to spark protests.

“The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a ‘non-scalable’ fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square,” NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett tweeted Sunday night.

The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a “non-scalable” fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square. 250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 2, 2020

“250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials,” he added.

The report comes as multiple businesses across the country begin to board up windows, doors and other possible entrances ahead of potential civil unrest following Election Day. (RELATED: District of Columbia Police Department Refuses To Say How They Are Preparing For Potential Unrest Around Election Day)

In the capital, a man boarding up the National Press Building said there was concern that “we’re gonna have riots again, this is just in prep for Election Day.”

Happening now – store fronts being boarded up in downtown DC ahead of the election. This is the National Press Building near the White House. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FWd8mK8ZkL — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) October 28, 2020

Storefronts in Mount Vernon Triangle were boarded up Wednesday afternoon, WUSA9 reported.

Boarding up windows in Mount Vernon Triangle ahead of Election Day @wusa9 @GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/wj0FzL142i — Nicole DiAntonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) October 28, 2020

Stores in Midtown, Manhattan are also boarding up in anticipation of election night unrest.