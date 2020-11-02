DOJ Sending Personnel To Multiple Battleground States To Ensure Compliance With Voting Laws

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will send voting rights monitors to key battleground states on Election Day, the government body announced Monday.

The DOJ plans to send personnel to a total of 18 states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Pennsylvania, among others, according to a press release. Monitors from the Civil Rights Division will enforce rules and regulations pertaining to the right to vote and take tips from the public on possible violations, as they have done for general elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the DOJ wrote.

“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric S. Dreiband said in the release. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment.”

“The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”

The DOJ’s voting rules enforcement will encompass a total of 44 counties and cities throughout the U.S. during the Nov. 3 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. (RELATED: Two Days Out — Here’s Where The Election Stands)

Biden currently leads Trump 51% to 44% in a national Monday evening Real Clear Politics polling aggregation.

