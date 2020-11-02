Trump Says Bon Jovi ‘Kisses’ His ‘Ass,’ Mocks Hollywood Support For Joe Biden At Scranton Rally

President Donald Trump mocked music stars Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi at his recent rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, over their support for Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

“Now he’s got, Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga is not too good,” Trump told his supporters. “I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga.”

He added, “And Jon Bon Jovi? Every time I see him, he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, oh, Mr. President.'”

WATCH:

Trump on Biden & celebs: “Now he’s got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga – is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi? Everytime I see him, he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, oh, Mr. President.'” pic.twitter.com/oSAFhbCLBb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2020



Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, released a video on Saturday dressed in a cameo costume, holding a can of beer in front of a truck as she endorsed Biden for president. The tweet received over 8 million views but was widely mocked by users. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Father Warns As He Joins Restaurant Owners In NYC Suit Over Indoor Closures Due To Pandemic)

Biden will be joined by Gaga on Monday night at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to the Daily Mail.