Vandals On Bicycles Reportedly Spray Paint Graffiti Outside Of Former Deputy Mayor’s House

Surveillance video from late Monday, Oct. 21, shows vandals allegedly spray painting the home of Rudy Giuliani’s former chief-of-staff in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the New York Daily News reported.

More than a dozen people rode up to Randy Mastro’s house on bicycles before reportedly spray painting illicit messages on the sidewalk outside his home.

Surveillance video released by police captured a gang of bicycle-riding vandals targeting the home of Rudy Giuliani’s one-time chief of staff who is helping efforts to boot homeless people out of the Upper West Side.https://t.co/wAkaOFDZiU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 3, 2020

While at the house, the group allegedly spray-painted the front door, threw eggs at the house and glued the door shut. (RELATED: Mayor Of Olympia, Washington, Says Her Home Had ‘BLM’ Spray-Painted On Door And Porch, Cites ‘Domestic Terrorism)

The incident is being classified as a “politically motivated attack”, according to the New York Daily News.

“The persons who did this are criminals who should be brought to justice,” Mastro said. (RELATED: Homeless Man Reportedly Arrested After Pelting Police With Eggs During A Trump Rally)

Mastro is currently representing a group of Upper West Side residents who claim the homelessness problem has ruined the quality of life in the neighborhood, WCBS Newsradio reported.

“While I understand that tensions are high regarding the situation at the Lucerne, civil discourse must prevail, Gale Brewer, Manhattan Borough President, said, per WCBS Newsradio.