Prince Charles Debuts New Flavored Gin For Charity

Prince Charles launched his own organic gin Tuesday using herbs and rare heritage grain from his Gloucestershire estate’s Highgrove garden, according to the Daily Mail.

Fortnum & Mason, the brand selling the product for £39.95, said the gin is a “backbone of juniper and citrus and top notes of lemon verbena, thyme and rosemary,” per the Daily Mail. Bottles will cost about $47 in United States currency, according to Martha Stewart’s website.

Prince Charles collaborated with Cory Mason from The Oxford Artisan Distillery, the United Kingdom’s first certified organic grain-to-glass distillery, to bring his inspiration to life, according to the Daily Mail. Prince Charles would personally sample several taste profiles until he found one he liked, the outlet reported. (RELATED: STUDY: People Are Drinking Way More Alcohol During Work Hours While Isolating From Coronavirus)

“We created Highgrove Gin as a team,” Mason said. “The result of this collaboration is a spirit that represents and embodies The Royal Gardens at Highgrove. It is traditional, elegant, refined, but with complex herbal notes of a traditional English garden. Like Highgrove itself, it is classic, but there is an element of the wild.”

All sale profits of the 40 percent proof beverage will go to the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund, the Daily Mail reported. The Charitable Fund supports conservation, education, health, social inclusion and the environment, according to its website.