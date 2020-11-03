Shaq Says His Favorite Moment With The Miami Heat Was Fighting A Teammate In The Shower

Shaquille O’Neal’s favorite memory with the Miami Heat is a wild one.

During a text message conversation presented by The Players’ Tribune, the legendary NBA player wrote that his favorite memory with the heat was trying to fight Dorell Wright while they were naked in the shower. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The big fella @SHAQ joins me on #TMTS this week!! Check it out: https://t.co/KF4DVjf9ED — Dorell Wright ???? (@DWRIGHTWAY1) October 30, 2020

“My favorite moment was you tryna fight me naked in the shower and udons didn’t wanna break us up lol,” Shad wrote without really giving away any other details.

Wright clarified in the text exchange that his towel was still on, and Shaq eventually said they hugged it out.

Of all the memories Shaq could have picked from, he chose to go with trying to fight another teammate while naked in the shower.

That is an absolutely wild moment to pick as your all-time favorite with the Heat. Let’s remember that Shaq did win a title in Miami!

Yet, fighting a dude a fraction of his size was still a better moment. Also, Dorell Wright is listed at 6’8″ for his height on the Heat’s website for his bio page back in the day.

Compared to Shaq, he’s still tiny. I can’t imagine there’s too many people on the planet that Wright has ever felt tiny when standing next to.

Either way, Shaq picking a fight against a teammate in the shower isn’t expected to be a story I ever heard about.

