North Carolina Winner Might Not Be Called For 8 Days

North Carolina elections officials said Wednesday a final vote count might not be not be available for another 8 days, when all mail-in votes have been counted.

The state board of elections said as of Tuesday evening 117,000 voters who requested mail-in ballots had yet to vote, CBS17 reported. The state will count all ballots received by Nov. 12 if they were postmarked by 5 pm Nov. 3. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rules North Carolina Can Accept Mail-In Ballots Up To 9 Days After Election)

“With very few exceptions would North Carolina’s numbers move before the 12th or 13th,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board of elections.

“Regardless of vote differentials, we never stop counting until all eligible votes are counted and added to the final, certified and audited results,” Brinson Bell said per the CBS affiliate.

President Donald Trump leads Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 1.4% with 95% of the votes counted, NBC reported. There are an estimated 292,412 votes left to be counted.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, there are about 116,000 absentee by-mail ballots that could still be counted. https://t.co/wdZveneBjK — CBS 17 (@WNCN) November 5, 2020

Trump tweeted later Wednesday that the campaign had claimed North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan for “electoral vote purposes.” The Trump campaign said it would request an immediate recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in both Pennsylvania and Michigan to halt the vote count.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Nearly 75% of all registered voters in North Carolina cast ballots in the 2020 election, according to Fox8.