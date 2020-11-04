President Donald Trump Wins Iowa

President Donald Trump has won the state of Iowa, the Associated Press reported early Wednesday morning.

Multiple news outlets announced that the president had taken the state of Iowa, gaining six electoral votes. President Trump won 52.8% of Iowa votes, while 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden won 45.3% of Iowa votes. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Wins North Carolina Congressional Seat)

The president also won the state of Iowa in the 2016 presidential election, garnering about 51% of Iowa votes. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won 41.7% of Iowa votes during the 2016 presidential election.

Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst also held her Senate seat over Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, Fox News reported. With 93% of votes in, Ernst defeated Greenfield 786,000 votes to Greenfield’s 693,000 votes, the publication reported. (RELATED: Louisiana Passes Amendment Saying There Is No Constitutional Right To Abortion)

Joni Ernst wins expensive reelection bid for Iowa Senate seat https://t.co/K4bZ0YL4Dl — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 4, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.