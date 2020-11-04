Politics

President Donald Trump Wins Iowa

OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Font Size:

President Donald Trump has won the state of Iowa, the Associated Press reported early Wednesday morning.

Multiple news outlets announced that the president had taken the state of Iowa, gaining six electoral votes. President Trump won 52.8% of Iowa votes, while 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden won 45.3% of Iowa votes. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Wins North Carolina Congressional Seat)

The president also won the state of Iowa in the 2016 presidential election, garnering about 51% of Iowa votes. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won 41.7% of Iowa votes during the 2016 presidential election.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst also held her Senate seat over Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, Fox News reported. With 93% of votes in, Ernst defeated Greenfield 786,000 votes to Greenfield’s 693,000 votes, the publication reported. (RELATED: Louisiana Passes Amendment Saying There Is No Constitutional Right To Abortion)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.