Police Continue To Search For ‘Red Shoe’ Thief Who Reportedly Stole From Walmart Repeatedly

The police are continuing their investigation for the “red-shoe thief” who has stolen from the same Wal-Mart in North Lauderdale, Florida at least five times in the past two months.

The thief has reportedly walked into the Walmart, and stolen products including ATV’s, televisions, and printers, according to The Miami Herald.

The thief was recorded on video surveillance multiple times in the past two months, according to News Radio 1290 WJNO.

The red-shoe wearing criminal began the Wal-Mart crime spree on Sept. 11. The man walked in through the front door and then proceeded to load a shopping cart full of items, proceeding to exit the store through the back doors.

This happened again on Sept. 21 when the thief reportedly stole $500 worth of merchandise.

For a third time, on Sept. 28, the thief again entered the store and this time loaded a shopping cart with two televisions. Video surveillance reportedly caught the thief exiting a white Nissan Altima, according to News Radio 1290 WJNO.

The thief entered the Walmart on Oct. 11, this time with an accomplice. The thief and his accomplice filled two shopping carts worth of merchandise, including a hoverboard, kid’s ATV, along with almost $2,000 in clothing. They then exited the store through an emergency exit.

The fifth and most recent theft happened on Oct. 17 when the same man entered the Walmart with a female accomplice and again left the store through an emergency exit, this time with two flat screen TV’s, according to News Radio 1290 WJNO. (RELATED: Suspect Arrested For Stealing From Store While Wearing Watermelon On His Head)

A $3,000 reward is being offered for any possible information that will lead to an arrest, according to The Miami Herald.