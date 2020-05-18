Suspect Arrested For Stealing From Store While Wearing Watermelon On His Head

A suspect was arrested Sunday after a Louisa, Virginia conveniencce store was robbed by perpetrators who wore watermelons on their heads.

The Louisa (Va.) Police Department has made an arrest after officers said two people robbed a gas station… …using melons to cover their face.https://t.co/UnIQuhLbeH pic.twitter.com/siMkMvP3RQ — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) May 18, 2020



20-year-old Justin M. Rogers was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of alcohol by an underaged individual, larceny of alcohol and committing larceny while wearing a mask.

“Officer Julia Taylor spoke with the manager and learned that there were two individuals with hollowed out watermelons on their heads,” said Chief of Police Tom Leary to the Daily Caller, “After all that was said and done, information was obtained and she was able to identify one of the suspects as Rogers.” (RELATED: Seattle Cop Placed On Administrative Leave After Bill Of Rights Video Goes Viral)

I can’t … V I R G I N I A Police in Louisa, VA arrested two men accused of stealing from a SHEETZ wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/G2wkwPQWLH — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) May 18, 2020



Leary said that police are still working to find the other suspect. The Sheetz where the crime was committed declined to comment on the investigation.