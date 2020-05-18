US

Suspect Arrested For Stealing From Store While Wearing Watermelon On His Head

Nicholas Elias Contributor
A suspect was arrested Sunday after a Louisa, Virginia conveniencce store was robbed by perpetrators who wore watermelons on their heads.


20-year-old Justin M. Rogers was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of alcohol by an underaged individual, larceny of alcohol and committing larceny while wearing a mask.

“Officer Julia Taylor spoke with the manager and learned that there were two individuals with hollowed out watermelons on their heads,” said Chief of Police Tom Leary to the Daily Caller, “After all that was said and done, information was obtained and she was able to identify one of the suspects as Rogers.” (RELATED: Seattle Cop Placed On Administrative Leave After Bill Of Rights Video Goes Viral)


Leary said that police are still working to find the other suspect. The Sheetz where the crime was committed declined to comment on the investigation.