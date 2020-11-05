Gambling Sees Major Victories In Multiple States After Elections

The 2020 elections saw three states authorize legal sports betting and three more approving or expanding casino gambling, according to WESH 2.

At least 25 states and the District of Columbia could have legal sports betting by the end of 2021 with the latest additions of Maryland, South Dakota, and Louisiana approving the measure, according to WESH 2.

“As a result of successful ballot measures in six gaming states, more Americans will have access to much needed job opportunities, dedicated tax revenue, and safe, regulated entertainment options closer to home,” said American Gaming Association CEO Bill Miller, according to WESH 2. (RELATED: D.C. Joins 8 Other States In Legalizing Sports Betting)

South Dakota, Nebraska, and Colorado all voted to alter existing gambling laws, WESH 2 reports. South Dakota will now allow the Deadwood casinos to include in-person sports betting. In Nebraska, casino games at racetracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, and South Sioux City will now be permitted, according to the same report.

Colorado casinos in Central City, Black Hawk, and Cripple Creek are now permitted to allow bets over $100 and new games.

“It appears that Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable with legalized gambling,” said gambling historian David Schwartz, per WESH 2.