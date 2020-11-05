Nearly 900 Pounds Of Narcotics Seized In 1 Day In Texas By CBP

Agents seized over 45 pounds of black tar heroin and nearly 850 pounds of marijuana near Laredo, Texas on Monday, border officials announced Tuesday.

The narcotics were seized in two separate incidents, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials. Agents seized nearly $4 million worth of black tar heroin and around $680,000 of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers haven’t let a pandemic stop them, and neither have vigilant Border Patrol agents,” CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted Wednesday.

In 1 day, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seized:

▪️ 45lbs of heroin: https://t.co/gjabzgqKdS

▪️ 848lbs of marijuana: https://t.co/0XvBvcC47R Drug smugglers haven't let a pandemic stop them, and neither have vigilant Border Patrol agents. Great work! pic.twitter.com/zwI6EiguA8 — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) November 4, 2020

The driver of a pickup truck seemed “extremely” nervous during a first inspection and was directed to a secondary vehicular inspection where agents seized almost 46 pounds of black tar heroin, according to CBP. The driver and one passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol officials.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Border Patrol agents remain vigilant in securing our borders from all threats, including the smuggling of drugs into the country,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said, according to CBP. (RELATED: Customs Agents Seize Over 8,000 Chinese Bongs Bound For California)

In another incident, agents attempted to intercept a suspicious van near the Rio Grande River, the driver and passenger(s) abandoned the vehicle where officials found almost 850 pounds of marijuana, according to CBP. Officials seized the vehicle and turned the narcotics into the Drug Enforcement Administration.

