Police Arrest Two In Alleged Plot To Attack Pennsylvania Vote Counting Center

Authorities arrested two men Thursday in connection with an alleged plot to attack a prominent Philadelphia voting center where ballots continue to be counted to determine the winner of the 2020 election.

The unidentified men armed with AR-15s were purportedly traveling from Virginia in a Hummer with plans to attack a large convention center where final counts are being made, police told NBC Philadelphia. The pair’s vehicle reportedly featured stickers related to QAnon, a widely promoted conspiracy theory group.

Action News has learned that police got a tip about a group, possibly a family, driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to unleash an attack at the Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia.https://t.co/1Vg6b8mq8v — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 6, 2020



Homeland Security has been called to assist the investigation, according to NBC Philadelphia. (RELATED: Why Did Georgia, Pennsylvania Centers Pause Vote Counting?)

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state and its electoral votes may determine the victor of the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Biden leads Trump 49.4% to 49.3% with approximately 95% of the total ballots in play, according to the New York Times election map at the time of publishing.

Several lawsuits were filed in the state by both Trump and multiple local Republican groups in relation to election observance and halting vote counts, according to a separate NBC Philadelphia report.

