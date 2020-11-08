‘Burn Down The Republican Party’: Jennifer Rubin Wants To Make Sure There Are No ‘Survivors’

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin said Saturday that the entire Republican Party had to be burned down and no “survivors” could be left.

Rubin took part in a panel discussion on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” and argued that if any Republicans were left standing once President Donald Trump was no longer in office, there would be nothing to stop them from taking power again. (RELATED: Diversity On Stage At The RNC Prompts A Wave Of Racist Attacks)

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively in essence burn down the Republican Party,” Rubin explained. “We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again. They will take this as confirmation that, ‘Hey, it just pays to ride the waves. Look at me. I made it through.’ And so up and down the ticket, federal, state, and local offices, the country has to repudiate this.”

Rubin also tweeted Friday that any Republican supporting President Trump’s claims of voter fraud should be rejected from “polite” society.

“Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list,” she said.

Rubin’s call echoed those of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others.

