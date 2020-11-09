Bill De Blasio, Chuck Schumer Appear To Ignore New York City Coronavirus Rules During Biden Celebration

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer appeared to violate the city’s social distancing guidelines while celebrating former Vice President Joe Biden’s apparent victory Saturday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was spotted taking photos with New Yorkers while Sen. Chuck Schumer addressed a crowd, even taking off his mask at one point, video showed. Large groups of people gathered to celebrate in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles after several news organizations declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

“Congratulations, President-elect [Joe Biden] and Vice President-elect [Kamala Harris]!” De Blasio said in a tweeted statement accompanied by photos of him close to others. “New York City stands ready to work with you to heal our country and set us on a better path.”

Schumer, who is the minority leader of the Senate, appeared at a celebration outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with a Biden campaign sign. He then removed his mask while in the crowd to make a short speech, video showed.

“Let’s send Donald Trump back to Florida, we don’t want him here anymore in New York!” he said in the video. (RELATED: DC Mayor Traveled To ‘High Risk’ Delaware For Biden Victory Speech Despite Her Own Mandate)

New York City has enacted “public health social distancing restrictions” and face covering rules. The city also created a portal where anybody can submit a “mass gathering complaint” when they witness a large crowd violating coronavirus rules.

“Social distancing restrictions include: Keeping 6 feet away from others (non-family group members),” the city’s official guidance said.

De Blasio first issued a state of emergency in March as coronavirus spread rapidly in the city and the state of New York. More than 24,000 people have died from coronavirus in New York City while more than 275,000 have tested positive for the virus, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

