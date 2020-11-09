Germany And Europe Are Prepared ‘To Take On More Responsibility,’ Merkel Tells Biden

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that Germany and Europe are prepared “to take on more responsibility,” Politico reported.

Merkel extended congratulations to Biden for his projected presidential election victory during an address, Politico reported. Merkel praised Biden’s “decades of experience in both domestic and foreign policy.” (RELATED: Trump To Pull Nearly 12,000 Troops Out Of Germany And Bring More Than Half Back Home)

“We Germans and Europeans know that in this partnership in the 21st century we have to take on more responsibility,” Merkel said from Germany, according to Politico. “America is and will remain our closest ally, but it expects more from us — and rightly so.”

“We are working on it,” she continued.

Merkel mentioned Biden’s relationship with Germany and Europe and recalled “good encounters and conversations with him,” Politico reported.

Merkel also extended her congratulations to Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, according to a DW News tweet of a video of Merkel’s address.

“I also congratulate Kamala Harris, the future vice president,” Merkel said in the video.

“As the first woman in this office and as the child of two immigrants, she is an inspiration to many people, an example of America’s possibilities. I look forward to meeting her.”

Merkel didn’t address President Donald Trump in her statement, Politico reported.

Trump and Merkel have criticized each other during Trump’s tenure, according to another Politico report.

Trump has said he disapproves of Germany’s defense spending, trade surplus and NATO devotion. Merkel has criticized Trump’s approach to numerous foreign policy matters.

While congratulating Biden, Merkel called for the two countries to unite and combat “the great challenges of our time,” according to Politico. She said these include climate change, combatting terrorism, free trade and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump campaign and the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

