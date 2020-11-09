Report: Donald Trump To Contest Election With Campaign-Like Rallies — Without Trump

Donald Trump reportedly plans to continue his fight to contest the presidential election with campaign-style rallies that won’t include Trump himself.

According to a story first reported by Axios Sunday and confirmed by Fox News, Trump has given the go ahead to revive the the sort of rallies that proved so popular during the election campaign as he challenges the results of the election — though he won’t be participating himself.

Quoting “a top Trump campaign official,” Fox reported that the events will not be led by the president. “There is currently no plan for the president to hold rallies. These would be grassroots events similar to the boat parades, not presidential rallies,” the unnamed official said. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘If We Don’t Fight Back In 2020, We’re Never Going To Win’ The Presidency Again)

The campaign is also looking to read the obituaries of people that Trump and his allies have said cast ballots in the presidential election.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that the Trump campaign has found evidence of votes being tallied from dead people in Pennsylvania. “But here is the one that gets me. Six people registered after they died — and voted. In Pennsylvania I guess you’re never out of it,” quipped the senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Teams responsible for securing the recount of votes will also reportedly be sent to Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, with Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said to be leading the contingent in his state.

Despite Biden’s declared presidential victory, Trump said Saturday that the race is “far from over” and cited “legitimate” legal challenges that he says will still bring him victory. (RELATED: Ric Grenell: Trump Campaign Is ‘Not Being Allowed To Check’ Ballots At Nevada Polling Stations)

Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has promised to “expose the corruption of the Democratic Party” that he says resulted in extensive voter fraud during the presidential election.

The Trump campaign has alleged that Republican observers were barred from scrutinizing the counting of ballots in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Nevada. Some videos circulating on the internet purporting to show voting fraud have been debunked as inaccurate.