Lindsey Graham: ‘If We Don’t Fight Back In 2020, We’re Never Going To Win’ The Presidency Again

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Sunday urged his GOP colleagues to support President Donald Trump’s fight to contest the 2020 presidential election — or they’re “never going to win again.”

“It’s the Wild Wild West when it comes to mail-in balloting,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Everything we worried about has come true so if we don’t fight back in 2020, we’re never going to win again presidentially — a lot is at stake here.”

“There’s a lot of shenanigans going on here,” Graham continued. “If I were President Trump, I would take all this to court — I’d fight back — and from a Republican point of view, mail-in balloting is a nightmare for us. The post office is now the new election center.” (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Promises To ‘Expose The Corruption Of The Democratic Party’ In Pennsylvania ‘Voter Fraud’)

Graham said Trump does not need to concede given that “this is a contested election. The media doesn’t decide who becomes president. If they did you’d never have a Republican president forever, so we’re discounting them.”

The Associated Press and Fox News were among the first media outlets to declare Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race on Saturday.

Graham claimed that the Trump campaign has found evidence of votes being tallied from dead people in Pennsylvania. “But here is the one that gets me. Six people registered after they died — and voted. In Pennsylvania I guess you’re never out of it,” quipped the senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, they’ll never be another Republican president elected again,” Graham warned, adding that “President Trump should not concede” this election because he believes there are enough fraudulent votes that need to be dismissed for Trump to win the election: “We’re down to less than 10,000 votes in Georgia.”

Graham also cited vote counting computers that reportedly flipped Trump votes to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, noting that the machines “do not pass the smell test” and that “the software was used all over the country.”

Graham said there is little interest from most of the media to investigate alleged voter fraud because they don’t “give a damn how Trump loses as long as he loses. They declared Biden the winner; they’ll never take any of this stuff seriously.” (RELATED: Ric Grenell: Trump Campaign Is ‘Not Being Allowed To Check’ Ballots At Nevada Polling Stations)

Graham declared Thursday that he is donating $500,000 to Trump’s legal fund to contest the presidential election.

Despite Biden’s declared victory, Trump vowed Friday that he would use “every aspect of the law” to ensure an accurate vote count in the hopes of still attaining victory.

The Trump campaign has cited Democrats’ “corruption” and has alleged that Republican observers have been barred from scrutinizing the counting of ballots in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Nevada. Some videos circulating on the internet purporting to show voting fraud have been debunked as inaccurate.