‘Suck It Up’: Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Anyone Who Questions Election Integrity

Whoopi Goldberg began Monday’s “The View” by telling Republicans to “suck it up” after multiple media outlets projected former Vice President Joe Biden would win the presidency.

Goldberg argued that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had not challenged the integrity of the 2016 election and criticized any Republicans who were making such challenges. (RELATED: ‘Everything He Says Is Pissing Me Off’: Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s ‘In A Depression’ Because Of Trump)

WATCH:

“Now I just — I want to bring something up right now,” Goldberg began. “I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you. When you-know-who was elected four years ago, you know, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey. Wait a minute. This doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right.’ I’m not going for — she didn’t say any of that.” (RELATED: Hillary’s Latest Excuse For Losing: ‘Flashing Videos’ On The ‘Dark Web’)

“So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up,” Goldberg continued, saying that if there were legitimate legal concerns those should certainly be pursued. “If you are not sure that you are comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it, but from now on, suck it up.”

Goldberg then pivoted to attack President Donald Trump — and anyone else who questioned the integrity of the 2020 election — directly, saying, “Grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself because this is ridiculous. You’re not sure that he won. You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?”

President Trump and a number of others have questioned the integrity of the election — particularly with regard to mailed ballots — and several lawsuits are pending in an effort to make sure that every legal vote is counted.

“Fox News at Night” anchor Shannon Bream announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr would have the Justice Department investigate “substantial allegations” of irregularities.