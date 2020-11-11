Off-Duty New York City Officer Guns Down Man Who Allegedly Tried To Steal His Car

An off-duty New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer gunned down a man who attempted to steal his car Wednesday, authorities said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the undercover cop, who has not been identified by name, had just left work when an armed individual tapped on his car window with a handgun, according to the New York Post. The NYPD officer exited the vehicle, pulled out his gun and engaged in a firefight with the alleged carjacker, ultimately striking the suspect in the chest and arm, the department told the Post.

The suspected car thief, who is said to be 28-years-old, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Post. The officer had not been shot, but authorities said the suspect had a knife and two firearms.

Off-duty NYPD cop shoots man who attempted to carjack him in Brooklyn https://t.co/20OmZknVVo pic.twitter.com/sSzQ6UEosC — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2020



The 28-year-old reportedly wrapped one firearm in a rubber glove and had the other stashed in his anal cavity, according to the Post. The critically injured suspect has been arrested at least seven times since 2011 with one apprehension for vehicular manslaughter, the Post reported. (RELATED: Retired NYPD Officer Knocked To The Ground, Punched In The Head Repeatedly, Video Shows)



