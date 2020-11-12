STUDY: 60% Of Americans Believe Coronavirus Permanently Changed Dating, 31% Believe Virtual Dates Are The New Normal

Lots of Americans think dating has changed forever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study conducted by WooPlus, 60% of Americans think the dating game has changed forever because of coronavirus.

Two notable findings about how it might have changed permanently are that 31% of people think virtual dates are here to stay, and 57% of people believe it's now easier to get to the "comfort zone" with your significant other.

Honestly, these numbers don't really make sense to me. Who the hell is going to go on a virtual date when they can actually meet a woman in person?

This is like the anti-porn people who claim that men would rather watch porn than go out with a woman on a date. I refuse to believe men like that exist, and I refuse to believe that people would ever go on a virtual date if there were any other options on the table.

Granted, I've never been on a virtual date in my life because I recognize that my greatest assets are humor and my crystal blue eyes. Neither translates well over a computer screen.

Also, how is it now easier to get to the comfort zone? Again, that doesn’t really add up to me. I find you reach the comfort zone by doing things, which this pandemic has made more difficult.

Of course, I’m not single, so I might be attacking all of this from the wrong angle. I just simply don’t see how things don’t immediately return to normal as soon as they can.

Let us know what you think about the study in the comments. I have a feeling that a lot of you are going to agree with me.