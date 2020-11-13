Target Reportedly Removes Investigative Book Critical Of Transgenderism After Receiving Complaint That It’s ‘Transphobic’

Target allegedly removed a book that details an investigation into transgenderism trends after a Twitter user complained that the book was “transphobic,” the Daily Wire reported.

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier was allegedly removed from Target’s assortment after the book was decried on Twitter.

The tweet allegedly called Shrier’s book “transphobic,” according to the Daily Wire. The tweet has since been limited and was not available to see. A Target customer service account responded to the tweet by saying that the book was removed from the company’s assortment. (RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Defends J.K. Rowling Trans Comments, Slams ‘Twitter Generation’ Waiting ‘To Be Offended’)

“Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention,” the response from Target said. We have removed this book from our assortment.”

Afterwards, Shrier tweeted “Target.com just made my book disappear. Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read?”

Shrier’s book does not appear on Target’s website.

“A generation of girls is at risk,” the Amazon description of Shrier’s book says. “Abigail Shrier’s essential book will help you understand what the trans craze is and how you can inoculate your child against it — or how to retrieve her from this dangerous path.”

Many people flocked to Twitter to support Shrier’s work and to decry Target’s alleged attempt to stifle it.

Other Twitter users criticized Target for selling the book, and Shrier for writing it.

Target and Shrier have not responded to the Daily Caller’s requests for comment in time for publication.

Shrier has written about alleged efforts to suppress her reporting on the subject, and legacy media’s apprehension about directing any attention to her book. She has investigated what she calls a “sudden wave of transitioning among teens,” specifically teen girls across the Western world who are self-diagnosing with gender dysphoria.

“… every major newspaper and legacy magazine summarily turned interested journalists down. Whether they would have reviewed my book favorably or unfavorably, I have no idea—and it doesn’t matter. Kirkus, which reviews 10,000 titles per year, including self-published and obscure works—pretended my book didn’t exist,” Shrier wrote in Quillette earlier this month.

“Its editors, too busy heaping praise on the Trans Teen Survival Guide, When Aiden Became a Brother, Jack (Not Jackie), Rethinking Normal, and of course, Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out,” she continued.

After Target’s decision to remove the book, Shrier’s book reportedly rose to the top 100 books on Amazon after being previously ranked lower, roughly at the top of 3,200 books, according to Chad Felix Greene.

“Yesterday @Abigail Shrier’s book, Irreversible Damage was at around 3,200 in all books on Amazon. Impressive on its own,” Greene said on Twitter. “But YOU made it a top 100 book in a few hours. We can influence these businesses. We have power together. The conservative movement can change culture.”