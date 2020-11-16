Britain Secures 5 Million Doses Of The Moderna Vaccine, Health Minister Says

Britain has reached an agreement to acquire “5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine,” Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said Monday in a video.

Hancock spoke on Moderna’s “excellent news” from Monday that “results from their preliminary trial data” for a coronavirus vaccine resulted in 94.5% effectiveness, according to the video shared on Twitter. (RELATED: Biden Says He ‘Wouldn’t Hesitate’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccination If Deemed Safe)

“This is another encouraging step forward although I stress this is preliminary, the safety data is limited and their production facilities are not yet at scale,” Hancock said in the video. “Should this latest vaccine be approved, the doses would be available from spring next year. And I can announce that we have today secured an initial agreement for 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.”

I really welcome more promising news on vaccines – with provisional data showing the Moderna vaccine’s 94.5% effective I’m delighted we’ve today secured an initial agreement for 5 million doses when it comes on stream in spring next year pic.twitter.com/ZUBOBRnr8K — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 16, 2020

The health official said Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech’s “RNA Technology” are alike, Reuters reported.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced last Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine trial results show over 90% effectiveness, according to a press release.

“Across diagnostics and vaccines, great advances in medical science are coming to the rescue. And while there is much uncertainty, we can see the candle of hope and we must do all that we can to nurture its flame,” Hancock said in the video.

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma confirmed the vaccination agreement in a tweet on Monday.

“Delighted to confirm that today we concluded negotiations with Moderna & secured access to 5 million doses of its promising coronavirus vaccine, with the option to procure more,” Sharma tweeted. “This on top of the 350 million doses we’ve already secured from a range of other developers.”

Moderna and Hancock did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

