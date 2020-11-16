Fewer Volunteers Will Be Tracking Santa Due To Coronavirus

There will be fewer volunteers tracking Santa Claus’ whereabouts this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, only a small number of volunteers will be answering the NORAD Tracks Santa toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD, on Dec. 24,” the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tweeted Monday about its annual Santa Claus tracking program. The post was noted Monday by the Hill. (RELATED: Katy Perry Gets In Holiday Spirit With Sexy Santa Claus Photo)

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, only a small number of volunteers will be answering the NORAD Tracks Santa toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD, on Dec. 24. Callers who cannot reach one of these volunteers will receive a recorded update on Santa’s location. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) November 16, 2020

NORAD noted that “despite the challenges presented by COVID-19” the NORAD Tracks Santa (NTS) website will allow kids around the world to track Santa, though there will be fewer volunteers to take those calls. (RELATED: Longtime Mall Santa ‘Replaced’ After Wearing Hat Supporting Trump)

“While NORAD understands the call center is an important tradition for many families around the world, we reduce the health risks posed by attempting to conduct a large indoor, in-person, call center during the pandemic,” the command center continued.

While NORAD understands the call center is an important tradition for many families around the world, we reduce the health risks posed by attempting to conduct a large indoor, in-person, call center during the pandemic. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) November 16, 2020

The piece noted that, kids who don’t get through to one of the volunteers will hear a recorded “updated on Santa’s location.”