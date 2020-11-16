‘Your House Is Your Castle’: Sheriff Refuses To Enforce Cuomo’s COVID-19 Restrictions On Home Gatherings

A New York sheriff vowed on Saturday not to enforce Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Thanksgiving restrictions against family gatherings in his county, stating that he has no constitutional right to do so.

Fulton county Sheriff Richard Giardino called Cuomo’s executive order, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people due to the coronavirus, an example of government overreach, according to The Washington Times.

“Who and how many people you invite in to your home is your business, unlike outdoor gatherings which may receive a police response if disorderly or other violations of public nuisance laws occur,” the sheriff said. “We have limited resources and we have to set priorities, so obtaining a Search Warrant to enter your home to see how many Turkey or Tofu eaters are present is not a priority. We won’t be doing that.”

Indoor gatherings, big or small, are a risk. Here’s how to reduce the risk: -Open windows

-Wear masks and keep distance

-Shorten the duration of the visit Reminder: Gatherings inside or outside of private homes are now limited to 10 people or fewer. pic.twitter.com/0k6tc5rAae — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 16, 2020

Democratic Washington state Governor Jay Inslee similarly announced restrictions on indoor gatherings, including weddings and funerals, and a ban on visits to care facilities. His restrictions additionally limit outdoor gatherings to no more than 5 people outside the immediate household. For indoor events, gatherings with those outside the household are forbidden unless visitors quarantine for two-weeks or 7-days of isolation along with a negative COVID-19 test.

Violator’s may be subject to criminal penalties, according to Inslee’s “Stay Safe-Stay Healthy” Proclamation. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Tells People To ‘Cancel Traditional Thanksgiving Plans’ After Celebrating Biden Victory In Large Crowd)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week that a stay-at-home order will also go into effect for Chicago, limiting movement outside to ‘essential reasons,’ and telling residents not to allow any guests into their homes.

Less than one week ago New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to avoid large gatherings for meals, in spite of the upcoming holidays. However, de Blasio stated that it’s not time to implement broader restrictions across the city than the current 25% capacity limitation instituted in restaurants.