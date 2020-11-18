Former Swimsuit Model Brooke Burke Recalls Preparing To Be On The Cover Of Playboy

Swimsuit model Brooke Burke revealed she established a routine early on in preparation for her Playboy cover shoots.

Burke opened up about her preparation for the photo shoots during an interview published Wednesday by Fox News.

“I’ve always taken the best care of myself,” Burke told the outlet. “I think being a swimsuit model and coming from that background, I was always very conscious. But to be really honest with you, it’s easier for me today in my 40s because I understand my body. I’ve come to understand how to be efficient with my time, how to tone, sculpt and train my body while enjoying life.” (RELATED: Playboy Magazine To End 60-Year Tradition Of Playmate Of The Year In Favor Of ‘More’ Inclusivity)

“It’s not at all about sacrifice,” she continued. “I tell women in my community that it’s essential to design a lifestyle that’s sustainable and something you will actually enjoy. That way you will use your time wisely. If you gave five minutes, 20 minutes or 45 minutes a day, there’s something for you to do at any age, any stage of your life. You have to learn what works for you, your body and time. It has to be sustainable. That’s how we can make a commitment and achieve our wellness goals.”

She has a lot of really good points here. It is so much easier to maintain a fitness routine and feel good about the way you look if you’re using methods that you like. If you’re trying something that doesn’t work for you, you probably won’t stick with it.

Burke’s cover shoots for Playboy were absolutely gorgeous and she still has the most rocking body at age 49. She’s one of the most impressive swimsuit models I have ever seen. It might be a good idea to take her advice to heart.