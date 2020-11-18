Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Receive Intel Briefings

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly said he would “urge” President Trump to share intelligence briefings with President-Elect Joe Biden Wednesday, according to Newsweek.

Graham has been supportive of Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud but still believes that Biden should receive the briefings even as the president contests the election.

Lindsey Graham urges Trump to “give intel briefings” to President-elect Joe Biden https://t.co/EiCr58MO0x — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 18, 2020

Trump has insisted that President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris won the presidential election through widespread voter fraud despite failing legal challenges, Newsweek reports.

Trump’s appointee leading the General Service Administration has yet to certify the election results, which would free up funding for Biden’s transition team.

Trump has declined to provide the Biden team with intelligence reports and other information until the results have been certified, according to Newsweek.

“The president is contesting the election and I would urge him to give intel briefings to Joe Biden,” Graham said.