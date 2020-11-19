Gun Show Organizer Files Lawsuit To Host Event With Expected 25,000 Attendees

A lawsuit was filed in the Fairfax County circuit court by the hosts of The Nation’s Gun Show against various Virginia officials, including Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, The Washington Times reports.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed by state resident John Crump and Showmasters Guns Shows and Sonny’s Guns and Transfers.

????BREAKING????I have successfully BLOCKED a massive gun show from operating at full capacity this weekend in NOVA. Putting hundreds or even thousands of Virginians at risk for the sole purpose of selling guns is just not worth it and I’m pleased that the Judge agreed with me. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) November 19, 2020

The Nation’s Gun Show is set to be held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia, the Washington Times reported.

Crump and Showmasters, Inc. said that if the show is forced to be canceled, citizens will be deprived of their “constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms,” The Washington Times reported. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Northam Increases Corrections Budget In Anticipation Of Jailing Gun Owners)

Health officials in Virginia have allegedly restricted the expo center to 30% of the lowest capacity limit or 250 people along with classifying it as an “entertainment and amusement business,” according to The Washington Times.

The case is set to be heard Thursday by Fairfax County Circuit Judge Brett Kassabian.