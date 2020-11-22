Take Advantage Of Sam’s Club’s Stellar Deals With A Membership For Just $28.88!

It’s official: the holiday season is upon us! And that means buying delicious food for your favorite holiday recipes, household must-haves, and gifts for loved ones. But if you’re looking for good deals on high-quality products, no price tags are quite as fantastic as the ones you find at Sam’s Club.

If you’ve thought about becoming a Sam’s Club member but have never been ready to pull the trigger, now’s the perfect time since you can snag a membership for just under $29 bucks! But in addition to access to stellar deals on household appliances, food, electronics, furniture, prescriptions, and more, you’ll get a free rotisserie chicken and eight mouth-watering cupcakes completely free of charge!

Still not sure if you’d benefit from a Sam’s Club membership? The truth is, it’s hard not to. That’s because Sam’s Club offers tons of your favorite products that you already buy but at wholesale prices, saving you a ton without you even realizing it. And during the holidays, when you’re buying tons of stuff, like decor for the house or gifts for the kids, it’s impossible not to appreciate all the incredible savings.

Ready to start saving and officially become a Sam’s Club member? Getting started is easy. Simply buy your membership here, and within 72 hours, your “instant savings” will be loaded onto your card, getting you your free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes, valued at nearly $13 bucks. Then, all there is left to do is shop in-store or online for killer Sam’s Club savings!

Click here to get your Sam’s Club Membership for Only $28.88 plus a free Rotisserie chicken and cupcakes before it’s too late!

Prices subject to change.

