REPORT: 1 Dead, 6 Hurt In Two Consecutive Shootings Near A ‘Sweet 16’ Party

A young woman was fatally shot and six other people were wounded at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in New York City Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to numerous reports of shots fired at around 11:17 p.m. inside a party in a Brooklyn apartment, NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said during a press conference early Monday morning. Upon arrival, police saw that seven people had been shot, according to Harrison. She also confirmed that all seven victims were transported to local hospitals, and a 20-year-old unidentified female victim was fatally shot.

The investigation into the incident revealed that a “Sweet 16” party located at a hall on Liberty Ave. in Brooklyn had attracted a large crowd, prompting a 911 call at around 8 p.m., according to NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper. Authorities responded to the report and dispersed the crowd, but the gathering moved down the street to an apartment building, which is where the shootings took place, he said. (RELATED: NYC Has Already Seen More Shootings This Year Than In All Of 2019)

Listen as @NYPDBklynNorth provided a preliminary update to the ongoing investigation into the shooting of 7 people in the confines of the @nypd79pct last night. pic.twitter.com/WHt8BAOUIu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 23, 2020

Shortly after 9 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg standing on the street near the second location of the party at a residence in Brooklyn’s Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood, Kemper said. It is unclear why the victim was shot and who shot him, he added.

The police received several 911 calls reporting the shooting at the Brooklyn apartment around 11 p.m. which is where they discovered the seven wounded victims, between the ages of 14 and 20, according to authorities.

The fatal shootings come as New York City has been experiencing a surge in gun violence . Police said the number of shootings jumped by more than 120% in October from the previous year, according to a report from Fox News. As of Nov. 15, police reported more than 1,667 shooting victims, the New York Daily News reported

The six others injured in the shooting are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The crime scene is still very active and detectives are still in the process of determining motive, according to Kemper.