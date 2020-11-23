Still Looking To Get Your Hands On New PS5 Or Xbox Series X? Here’s The Restock Plan For Black Friday

While gamers have struggled to get their hands on the elusive next-gen consoles since pre-orders were first made available, very few could have anticipated that stock would be limited even after release day. Yet here we are, headed into Thanksgiving week and Black Friday with millions of Americans still clamoring to buy this year’s hottest ticket item.

So how can you get your hands on one this holiday season?

We’ve got you covered with some updates and news on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S stock as Black Friday approaches.

Playstation 5:

First starting with Playstation, it’s important to know there are two versions of the console available. They are relatively similar in terms of performance, with the biggest difference coming in terms of the price tag, and the ability for one system to use game discs. The PS5 Digital edition retails for $399.99, and true to its name, there is no disc drive available to load in-game discs. All games must be purchased virtually using online codes or by visiting the Playstation store. The normal PS5 by contrast keeps the traditional disc drive but retails for a price of $499.99 (an extra $100). It’s up to you to decide whether a disc drive is worth an extra $100, but in terms of our availability guide, the retailers we list should have some quantity of both available in-stock (though the digital edition will certainly be rarer and harder to find due to its lower price tag!).

Playstation Direct PS5 Queue:

Want to buy a Playstation directly from the Playstation website? Good Luck. There is currently a queue to get onto the website to then browse if the system is in stock. They add inventory daily but waiting in the queue takes about one hour and lets you browse for 20 mins, so you would have to get really lucky to be on the website when there is stock and you can check out. Regardless, if you are sitting at home and have the time, it may be worth giving it a shot. Enter the queue here: https://direct.playstation.com/en-us/consoles/console/playstation5-console

Gamestop:

The traditional brick and mortar retailer has announced plans to have at least two units in stock of Playstation at each of their physical locations on Black Friday starting at 7 AM local time. Unless you plan on waiting in line all day on Thanksgiving, it is very unlikely that you will get one of these two units in stock. It is also currently unclear if they mean for each version of the console (for the digital and normal edition) or just in total.

Yet if you don’t plan on spending your Thanksgiving waiting in line amidst a pandemic, you can also shop for the console online. Gamestop has not yet promised online inventory, but all rumors and industry insiders point to the retailer having some kind of digital sale for the consoles as well.

Amazon:

The elephant in the room, Amazon has kept surprisingly quiet about their Black Friday plans, but Amazon EU has already revealed they will sell the console online during Black Friday, meaning it is likely that Amazon will soon reveal its US stocking strategy for Black Friday soon.

Already been blessed enough to get your hands on a ps5? Here, check out these accessories and games you can buy on Amazon now while they are still in stock (before everyone gets a PS5 and switches the supply shortage to accessories and games).

Get your Dualsense Wireless PS5 controller today

DualSense Wireless Charging Station

Playstation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset available now

Walmart:

Walmart will have PS5 stock online only starting at 7 PM EST (4 PM PT) on Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020. That’s right, Walmart’s sale runs the day before Thanksgiving. In the past, Walmart has announced when they will place PS5 units on sale and they have sold out in minutes, so if you do plan on ordering your console from Walmart, please make sure to have the website up and ready to refresh.

Also, keep in mind that Sam’s Club (owned by Walmart) also has some limited PS5 availability that they occasionally update online. Sam’s Club has no published plans for physical inventory on Black Friday, but it may be worth checking online during Thanksgiving weekend.

Best Buy:

Best Buy has recently published their Black Friday ad, revealing that they intend to put the console on sale starting November 22,2020, a few days before Thanksgiving. While stock will be limited, Best Buy is not revealing when it will be available, so checking at midnight, and in the early morning of the 22nd, as well as around Noon is probably a safe bet to cover your bases.

Xbox Series X/S:

Moving on to Microsoft’s Xbox, the fan-favorite console has two new next-gen editions as well. For the box, the differences are a bit more substantial than just having a disc drive or not, but the powerful Series X will cost $499.99 and rival the PS5 in terms of performance, while the cheaper $299.99 Xbox Series S will offer a more compact gaming experience, allowing access to the same games and next-gen experience, but with lesser specs and performance (though performance is still impressive). The Series S is much more on par with the Xbox One X (not to be confused with the new Series X) which is already widely available (like here for example) and will continue to be supported. But as far as the new consoles go, here’s what we know in terms of availability.

Microsoft Xbox Website:

Like the PS5, the new Xbox consoles can be found on their parent company’s website here. Unlike the Ps5 which uses an annoying queue, you can just go to Xbox’s normal website and check out the new Xbox yourself. Stock on the website is updated at least weekly and sometimes daily, so you may get lucky.

Gamestop:

Already been blessed enough to get your hands on a new Xbox? Here, check out these accessories and games you can buy on Amazon now while they are still in stock (before everyone gets an Xbox and switches the supply shortage to accessories and games).

Get your new Xbox controller today. Keep in mind the controller can be used for any Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console and for PC so it will have some versatility!

Get NBA 2k21 Mamba Edition and prepare for a completely new and redesigned 2k experience for next-gen

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2’s are perfect for next-gen and current-gen gaming, delivering state of the art sound quality that will help you hear enemy footsteps in online shooters

Walmart:

Walmart has confirmed that like PS5, they will have Xbox Series X/S stock online only starting at 7 PM EST (4 PM PT) on Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020. That’s right, Walmart’s sale runs the day before Thanksgiving. In the past, Walmart has announced when they will place Xbox units on sale and they have sold out in minutes, so if you do plan on ordering your console from Walmart, please make sure to have the website up and ready to refresh.

Also, keep in mind that Sam’s Club (owned by Walmart) also has some limited Xbox Series X/S availability that they occasionally update online. Sam’s Club has no published plans for physical inventory on Black Friday, but it may be worth checking online during Thanksgiving weekend.

Best Buy:

Best Buy has recently published their Black Friday ad, revealing that they intend to put the console on sale starting November 22,2020, a few days before Thanksgiving. While stock will be limited, Best Buy is not revealing when it will be available, so checking at midnight, and in the early morning of the 22nd, as well as around Noon is probably a safe bet to cover your bases.

Other:

While the retailers listed above are your best bets for securing the new console this Black Friday Season, there are other smaller retailers with limited inventory. Please be wary of ordering from these websites as some social media users are complaining about getting scammed or otherwise shelling out thousands of dollars for the console because it is so difficult to find in stock. We recommend waiting and buying the console at retail price from one of the major US retailers, as this will save you money and can ensure you can utilize the store’s customer service policies and protection plans if any issues with the new console ensue.

Thanks for reading and let us know in the comments if you have heard of anywhere else where PS5 or Xbox will be on sale this Black Friday season.

Happy Hunting!

