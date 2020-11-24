Editorial

Massive Fight Breaks Out In A Line Of Cars Waiting For In-N-Out

In-N-Out Line Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SalvaFlocka/status/1329894664019742720)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
People in Aurora, Colorado thought brawling while waiting for some In-N-Out was a good idea.

In a video tweeted by @SalvaFlocka, a group of people can be seen brawling while waiting in a massive line for the burger joint this past Friday.

You can watch the absurd video below.

What a bunch of clowns. What a bunch of absolute clowns. For starters, the line for the Aurora opening was up to 14 hours, according to Fox News.

Imagine waiting 14 hours in line for that trash burger. In-N-Out isn't even good. It's barely a step up from Shake Shack.

Who the hell would ever wait in line for that?

Secondly, if you ever find yourself in a line in a fight while waiting for some fast food, then you have made some very poor decisions along the way.

If you must wait for hours in your car, just turn on the AC and crank some tunes. Don’t get out and start fighting.

