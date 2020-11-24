Massive Fight Breaks Out In A Line Of Cars Waiting For In-N-Out

People in Aurora, Colorado thought brawling while waiting for some In-N-Out was a good idea.

In a video tweeted by @SalvaFlocka, a group of people can be seen brawling while waiting in a massive line for the burger joint this past Friday.

You can watch the absurd video below.

This man pulled up to the In n Out to get in line and get knocked out of his sweatpants ????????????. Day 1 and the city don’t know how to act ???? https://t.co/obRqqdzjxv pic.twitter.com/gOINJh0oBp — ????????HONEY NUT BOOTY O’S???????? (@SalvaFlocka) November 20, 2020

What a bunch of clowns. What a bunch of absolute clowns. For starters, the line for the Aurora opening was up to 14 hours, according to Fox News.

Imagine waiting 14 hours in line for that trash burger. In-N-Out isn't even good. It's barely a step up from Shake Shack.

Who the hell would ever wait in line for that?

It’s official, traffic is double double animal style right now all around the mall. We are on hand helping manage the massive traffic response. Be patient and be kind. Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you. https://t.co/p2wlfhTvVM pic.twitter.com/e9QxnFaRdF — Aurora Police Dept ???????? (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

FINAL UPDATE: The last car that will be served tonight has been “marked” and is estimated they will be served around 2:00 a.m. We anticipate continued traffic impacts in the coming days so please use alternate routes, maybe you’ll find another great local eatery to support???? — Aurora Police Dept ???????? (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

Secondly, if you ever find yourself in a line in a fight while waiting for some fast food, then you have made some very poor decisions along the way.

If you must wait for hours in your car, just turn on the AC and crank some tunes. Don’t get out and start fighting.

Let us know what you think about this altercation in the comments!

