These Mega Corporations Pay Their Employees So Little They Need To Rely On Government Handouts, Report Finds

Several U.S. corporations including McDonald’s, Walmart and Amazon benefit from government programs since they pay employees such low wages, a report commissioned by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders found.

Roughly 70% of both Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who earned wages worked full time, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released on Nov. 18. The study examined data from 15 state agencies across 11 states from Georgia to Washington and was conducted in February after Sen. Bernie Sanders requested it.

“At a time when huge corporations like Walmart and McDonald’s are making billions in profits and giving their CEOs tens of millions of dollars a year, they’re relying on corporate welfare from the federal government by paying their workers starvation wages,” Sanders said in a statement. “That is morally obscene.”

“U.S. taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize some of the largest and most profitable corporations in America,” Sanders said. (RELATED: Amazon Warehouse Workers In Alabama Attempt To Be Company’s First Unionized Group)

The GAO report specifically highlighted the 25 companies that employed the most amount of workers on either Medicaid or SNAP. While the corporations listed varied by state, Walmart, McDonald’s and Amazon employees were enrolled in most of the state programs GAO examined.

Meanwhile, 90% of wage-earning adults who participated in the programs worked in the private sector compared to the 81% of those who were non-participants, the report said. Less than 10% of program enrollees worked in the public sector and others worked in non-profit organizations.

“It is time for the owners of Walmart, McDonald’s and other large corporations to get off of welfare and pay their workers a living wage,” Sanders said.

Walmart employed the most SNAP and Medicaid recipients in the states examined, according to the report. The company employed 14,541 SNAP recipients and 10,350 Medicaid recipients in the states that were examined.

McDonald’s, Amazon, Dollar Tree and Dollar General also employed many participants of both government welfare programs, according to GAO.

However, these companies are also among the largest employers in the country. Walmart has roughly 1.5 million U.S. employees, Amazon has more than 1 million U.S. employees and McDonald’s employs more than 1.5 million Americans.

The states and agencies that were highlighted in the study were chosen because they could yield verified names and updated information of Medicaid and SNAP enrollees’ employers. GAO also chose the agencies that would allow it to extract reliable data.

Walmart, McDonald’s and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.