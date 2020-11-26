EXCLUSIVE — ‘People Should Be Able To Make Those Decisions’: Fox’s Janice Dean On Cuomo’s Thanksgiving Rules

Fox News’ Janice Dean lost both of her in-laws after Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home mandate. Now, amid a second wave, New York has imposed more restrictions aimed at preventing the spread over Thanksgiving.

Dean addressed these new mandates, which includes prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 at private homes, during an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller. Dean noted that she has mixed feelings about the rules, as she is in a more vulnerable group and has a mother she’s been unable to see for almost a year.

“So, I’m somebody that takes these things very seriously. Having said that, we also can’t live our lives in the basement,” Dean said. “And I think we have to listen to ourselves, we have to listen to the scientists, we have to make good decisions for our own families.”

“I think if you are making those decisions and you had your COVID test and you’ve been relatively healthy, you know, people should be able to make those decisions on their own,” Dean added.

The Fox News co-host and senior meteorologist explained that her family opted out of a larger Thanksgiving event after reevaluating the situation. However, she still believes that families should be able to decide for themselves after taking into account recommendations from experts.

Dean also told the Caller that she believes children should be in school amid the coronavirus pandemic, in part because evidence suggests they are less susceptible. She has been vocal against Cuomo and some of his mandates — particularly the one that required nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Fox News’ Janice Dean Is Continuing To Fight After Cuomo’s Disastrous Nursing Home Mandate)

“I believe our kids should be in school, with precautions of course. My kids wear masks and they are separated and they wash their hands and they do all of the things that they’re supposed to do,” Dean said.