Trump Says His Campaign Will Make New Legal Challenge In Wisconsin After Recount

President Donald Trump’s campaign will make a new legal challenge in Wisconsin after the state finishes its recount this week, Trump announced Saturday.

Biden took the state by more than 20,000 votes, a lead the recount is unlikely to overturn. Trump says his campaign will seek to remove individuals they say voted illegally, an argument they’ve made unsuccessfully in several other states.

Trump’s challenges in the state got off to a rough start, with lead lawyer Jim Troupis arguing his own vote was illegal. The campaign is seeking to throw out all in-person absentee ballots, a method used for early voting. Both Troupis and his wife used this method to vote in the 2020 election.

Troupis reportedly declined to answer questions about his voting method, though he acknowledged his own vote is among those the campaign is seeking to throw out, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Verified To Prevent Fraud)

Trump has ongoing legal challenges in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where he is seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s 81,000-vote lead. The Third District Court of Appeals threw out Trump’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Friday, saying the campaign had made no specific allegations and provided no evidence of fraud.