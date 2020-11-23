Trump’s Top Lawyer In Wisconsin Is Arguing His Own Vote Was Illegal

President Donald Trump’s top election lawyer in Wisconsin is arguing both he and his wife voted illegally in the 2020 election, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Sunday.

Former Dane County judge Jim Troupis is leading the Trump campaign’s efforts to challenge the result of the November 3rd election in the state. He and the campaign argue the state should deem several voting methods illegal, including “in-person absentee” ballots, which is the voting method both he and his wife used to vote early, the Journal-Sentinel reported.

Troupis reportedly declined to answer questions about his voting method, though he acknowledged his own vote is among those the campaign is seeking to throw out, according to the Journal-Sentinel. (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Verified To Prevent Fraud)

Attorney heading up Trump campaign’s Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own vote https://t.co/xdRRGO1KJa — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) November 22, 2020

Trump’s campaign filed for a partial recount in Wisconsin last week, targeting Milwaukee and Dane counties. The campaign is seeking to have all absentee ballots thrown out if there isn’t a written record of a person requesting that ballot, which there is not in the case of he and his wife.

The Dane County Board of Canvassers has so far rejected the Trump campaign’s request, however. President-Elect Joe Biden won the state by 20,565 votes shortly after Election Day. The state’s recount process was projected to end by Wednesday, but workers say the Trump campaign’s numerous attempts to throw out votes have delayed the process. The state remains on track to complete the recount by December 1, however, according to the Journal-Sentinel.

“We will not know the true results of the election until only the legal ballots cast are counted,” Troupis said in a statement announcing the recount last week. “We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country.”

Trump’s campaign has filed numerous lawsuits challenging results in states across the country. The suits have so far been unsuccessful and are dwindling, however.